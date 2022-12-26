Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.50. 30,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

