Mdex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.29 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $69.03 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $868.11 or 0.05153480 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00498036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.79 or 0.29508877 BTC.

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,359,583 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

