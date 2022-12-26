Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KMB traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $137.15. 49,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

