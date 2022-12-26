Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.57. The stock had a trading volume of 96,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,344. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

