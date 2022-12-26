Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.02. 23,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.21 and its 200-day moving average is $240.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.09.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

