Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after buying an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.61. 64,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.28. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

