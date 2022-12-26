Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $673,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.63. 9,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,189. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

