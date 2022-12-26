Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. 82,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

