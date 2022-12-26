Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $491,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.83. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.96. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $206.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

