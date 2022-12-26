Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $612,314.67 and $110,180.68 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture launched on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

