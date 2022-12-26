MOBLAND Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and $60,176.07 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $873.30 or 0.05181949 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00498835 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.05 or 0.29556221 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

