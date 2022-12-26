Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.82. 13,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,556. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average of $280.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

