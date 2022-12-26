Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.23 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $165.26 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00069177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000984 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022638 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 488,572,887 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

