MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.04 Million

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $4,143.24 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.03073758 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,885.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

