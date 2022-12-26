My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Tops $648,876.41 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $770,017.79 and $648,876.41 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

