Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Holdings Raised by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 192.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,217. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

