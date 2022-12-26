Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NAII stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

