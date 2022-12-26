Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Alternatives International (NAII)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.