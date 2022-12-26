Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $533.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00115116 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00189616 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00044753 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,149,110 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

