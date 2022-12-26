New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 15,089 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,262,000 after purchasing an additional 921,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.83. 67,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

