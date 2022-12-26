New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Timken worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Timken by 2.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

TKR stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,055. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $76.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.58.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

