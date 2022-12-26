New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 324 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.92. 6,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.19.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

