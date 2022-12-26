New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,746 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the first quarter worth $251,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 9.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 85,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

In related news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. 19,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

