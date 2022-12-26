New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 566 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 761.8% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

