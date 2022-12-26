New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,918 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Organon & Co. worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.93. 39,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,180. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

