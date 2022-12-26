Ninepoint Partners LP Purchases 24,671 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $888,575,000 after acquiring an additional 523,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.51. 268,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,124,785. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.