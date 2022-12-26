Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 1,417 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRGP traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

