Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 1,417 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

