Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 5.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.50. 43,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.