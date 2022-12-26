Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $534.77. 20,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,719. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

