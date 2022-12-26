Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.50 on Friday. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth about $263,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

