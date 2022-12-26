OMG Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.34 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $142.83 million and $15.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00006045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00068930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00053993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022880 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

