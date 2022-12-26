Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

