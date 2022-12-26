Ontology Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Ontology has a total market cap of $138.82 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.16 or 0.07219311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00068876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.