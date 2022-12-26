Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences comprises about 1.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,986 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

