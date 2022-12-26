Outfitter Financial LLC Grows Stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,471,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 431,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

In other Primis Financial news, EVP Marie Taylor Leibson bought 4,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $469,604.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRST stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $290.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

