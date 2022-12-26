Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $173.33 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

