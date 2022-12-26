PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $14.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $28.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $16,702,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.