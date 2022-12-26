PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $14.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.19.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
NYSE:PAGS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $28.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $550,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $16,702,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.