Parisi Gray Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Danaher by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $10,822,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.86. 51,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,907. The company has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.