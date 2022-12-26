Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $204,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 139,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,456. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.95 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

