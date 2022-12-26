Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $450,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.54. 18,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,012. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average of $154.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

