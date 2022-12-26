Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 3,857 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $61.86. 7,459,207 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.80.

