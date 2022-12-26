Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.42. 78,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

