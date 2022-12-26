PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.0789

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 1% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $13.67 million and $1.21 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

