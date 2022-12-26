PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 162,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,723,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 435,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

