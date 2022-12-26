PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 162,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,723,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 435,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,140,404. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.