Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.8% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.11. The company had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,733. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

