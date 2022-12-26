Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Cap of $66.64 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $66.64 million and approximately $84,007.06 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00238918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00076039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,007,894 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

