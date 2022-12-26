Planned Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,548,758. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

