Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,818 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 252,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29.

