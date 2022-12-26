Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $4.84 Million Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 1.11% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $43,136,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,164,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,159,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 342,873 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 172,561 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,564. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.